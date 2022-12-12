Game #30: New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Rangers have returned home following a successful road trip through Vegas and Colorado just in time to host the Metropolitan Division leading New Jersey Devils. This will be the second meeting between the Rangers and Devils at Madison Square Garden this season, as the Blueshirts jumped out to a 2-0 1st period lead before eventually falling by a 5-3 score in the first matchup on November 28th.

While the Devils are no longer in the midst of a massive win streak as they were during the last meeting, their 21-5-1 record still stands as the second best in the league. Their loss to the New York Islanders on Friday (a game I attended in person) was only their second regulation defeat dating back towards the end of October. Gerard Gallant’s squad will have their hands full dealing with Lindy Ruff’s high octane group of players.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

After opening the season centering Artemiy Panarin, Trocheck has been spending recent games between Chris Kreider and Jimmy Vesey. Keep an eye on Trocheck tonight as he looks to make the case for eventually climb back up the lineup down the road.

Enjoy the game!