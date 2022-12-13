Bantering Points: 12/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, NJD 3 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts looked to be in for a long night after going down 2-0 in the opening minutes, but Gerard Gallant’s squad rallied for an overtime victory to extend their winning streak to four (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points to the pair of goals New York scored seven seconds apart as the key turning point of the game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses how Braden Schneider’s recent run of goal scoring has correlated with an overall improvement in his play (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- William Nylander (TOR), Tage Thompson (BUF), and Charlie Lindgren (WSH) have been named the league’s three stars of the week (TSN)
- Justin Bourne examines strength of schedules teams have played thus far and what those numbers mean as the season continues along (Sportsnet)
