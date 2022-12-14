Bantering Points: 12/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that New York’s recent winning streak has come amidst a turnaround in their mentality on how to win games (NY Post)
- Walker also highlights how the team’s defensive pairings have seen some shake ups as of late, something that was almost never seen during the 2021-22 campaign (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses how the puck luck the Rangers were on the wrong end of in the early portion of the season has been favoring them during their winning streak (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple joined the parade of beat writer$ citing New York’$ acceptance that they can’t all be Pica$$o$ and any two point$ i$ a good two point$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Matt Weyrich relays word that Washington Capitals’ forward Alexander Ovechkin joined the 800 goal club after recording a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks last night (NBC Sports)
- Eric Engels reports that initial hopes for a sizable jump in the 2023-24 salary cap are unlikely to come to fruition, with an expected increase of just $1 million as of now (Sportsnet)
