Bantering Points: 12/15/22

Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce highlights how New York’s ongoing winning streak has occurred i spite of the fact that their captain, Jacob Trouba, hasn’t contributed anything positive as of late (NY Post)
- Joyce also notes that another victory over the red hot Toronto Maple Leafs would make the Rangers’ streak look even more impressive (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson saw that Mika Zibanejad and Artemiy Panarin remained on a line together even as Gerard Gallant continues to jumble up the forward lines (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff points out that even as the Blueshirts have managed to string together a couple of wins as of late, their underlying play has taken a nosedive (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- RFA forward Alex Formenton agreed to a one year contract with Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss League after losing his eligibility to play in the NHL for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
- Forbes released their yearly valuation of the league’s 32 franchises, with the Rangers, Maple Leafs, and Canadiens comprising the top three (Sportsnet)
