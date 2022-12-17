Bantering Points: 12/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker heard from Sammy Blais in the wake of watching a game from the press box as a healthy scratch for the first time as a Ranger on Thursday (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Gerard Gallant about his decision to give the second power play unit more ice time than usual in the team’s victory over Toronto and how that decision paid dividends (Newsday)
- Tom Castro notes that although Chris Kreider isn’t likely to score 52 goals again this season, New York’s star winger is quietly having yet another strong season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Detroit Red Wings’ forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated from league’s player assistance program (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Team Canada and Team USA have both announced their rosters for the upcoming World Junior Championships (NHL.com)
