Bantering Points: 12/17/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker heard from Sammy Blais in the wake of watching a game from the press box as a healthy scratch for the first time as a Ranger on Thursday (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Gerard Gallant about his decision to give the second power play unit more ice time than usual in the team’s victory over Toronto and how that decision paid dividends (Newsday)
  • Tom Castro notes that although Chris Kreider isn’t likely to score 52 goals again this season, New York’s star winger is quietly having yet another strong season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

