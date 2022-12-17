Game #32: New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Open Thread

The Blueshirts are back in action away from home tonight as they look to extend their five game winning streak to six. Gerard Gallant’s squad with clash with the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers, coached by former Blueshirts’ bench boss John Tortorella. The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils, one that saw goaltender Carter Hart make 48 saves to lead his team victory.

Torts has already made his mark in the city of brotherly love, and a pair of ex-Rangers have been on the receiving end of some of their coach’s tactics as of late. Tony DeAngelo sat out as a healthy scratch for two games before stepping away from the team for the time being, and as such will not play tonight. Kevin Hayes currently leads the Flyers with 29 points through 31 games, but that didn’t stop Tortorella from benching him for the third period of his team’s victory on Thursday.

Player to Watch: Filip Chytil

While Hayes was once thought of being a fixture down the middle for the Rangers for years to come, Filip Chytil is the next young player in line to assume that role. In the midst of yet another solid season, look for a strong effort out of Chytil as the Blueshirts look to secure another pair of points against one of the league’s cellar dwellers.

Enjoy the game!