Recap: Rangers Ground Flyers, 6-3

The Rangers extended their win-streak to six against division rival Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night by a score 6-3. The game included a couple highlight-reel goals, as well as a couple firsts for the Rangers.

The first period saw each team notch their first goal. The Flyers struck first, when Owen Tippett completed a billiards-esque pass off the boards and around the net to James van Riemsdyk, who gathered the put and scored on a wrap-around all in one motion. I honestly can’t couldn’t even be mad about it. That’s just some good geometry.

The Rangers tied the game on a pretty passing play on the rush. Mika Zibanejad gained the zone and moved the puck to Barclay Goodrow along the left wall. Goodrow fired a pass to a streaking Artemi Panarin, who roofed the puck past a hopeless Carter Hart.

Panarin’s goal turned out to be the first of three in a row for the Rangers, who secured the first two tallies in the second period. K’Andre Miller scored his second of the season, and oh what a goal it was. After exiting the penalty box, the young defender found himself on a breakaway. He was tripped and drew a penalty, but he didn’t miss a stride. Instead he sprung to his feet and beat Hart on the backhand. It was a fabulous effort that showed off his speed, coordination, and determination.

What an effort on this goal from K'Andre Miller pic.twitter.com/KRtUfh2mr1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 18, 2022

Goodrow followed it up with a goal of his own a few minutes later, when he gained a step on his man and buried a centering pass from Zibanejad to put the Rangers up 3-1. Scott Laughton brought the Flyers back to within one on a shorthanded goal, which was only the second the Rangers have allowed all year.

Good pass from Goodrow to set this play up, even better finish from Panarin who breaks a goal scoring slump pic.twitter.com/qxqe9UknsU — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 18, 2022

In the third, the Rangers held off the Flyers thanks in large part to an early insurance goal from Jimmy Vesey. Vincent Trocheck created a turnover high in the Flyers zone and found Vesey, who went top shelf on a turn-around wrister to make the game 4-2. This would prove to be important, as a minute later Morgan Frost answered with a shot from the high circle that Jaroslav Halak probably would like back. But the Rangers held on, and with the net empty, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren each were credited with their first goals of the season.

All and all it was a decent effort from the Rangers. They had the upper hand in five-on-five play and avoided being goalie’d by Carter Hart, which is the biggest threat the Flyers posed. Halak wasn’t anything to write home about, but as long as he’s not actively blowing games, he’s doing his job. It was good to see Kravtsov in the lineup too, and he even got double digit minutes of ice time!

The Rangers will be back at it tomorrow, hoping to extend their winning streak to seven against the hapless Chicago Blackhawks.