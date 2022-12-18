 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 12/18/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 6, PHI 3 (4:56 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Balanced scoring and solid goaltending from Jaroslav Halak was enough for the Blueshirts to triumph over Philadelphia and earn their sixth consecutive victory (CBS)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that Ryan Lindgren could be in line to square off against his brother Charlie, a goaltender for the Washington Capitals, for the first time later in the month (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ latest victory (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate suggests that the time has come for Jacob Trouba to be dropped to the team’s bottom defensive pairing (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple point$ to K’Andre Miller’$ goal a$ the highlight of New York’$ late$t victory (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Vegas Golden Knights’ defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the ice last night following a leave of absence to deal with a medical issue for his daughter (TSN)
  • If an 84 game schedule were to come to fruition, a shorter pre-season and training camp would likely be the concession made to allow for the extra games (Sportsnet)

