Bantering Points: 12/18/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, PHI 3 (4:56 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Balanced scoring and solid goaltending from Jaroslav Halak was enough for the Blueshirts to triumph over Philadelphia and earn their sixth consecutive victory (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Ryan Lindgren could be in line to square off against his brother Charlie, a goaltender for the Washington Capitals, for the first time later in the month (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ latest victory (LoHud)
- Brian Abate suggests that the time has come for Jacob Trouba to be dropped to the team’s bottom defensive pairing (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Vegas Golden Knights’ defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the ice last night following a leave of absence to deal with a medical issue for his daughter (TSN)
- If an 84 game schedule were to come to fruition, a shorter pre-season and training camp would likely be the concession made to allow for the extra games (Sportsnet)
