Bantering Points: 12/2/22

Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with K’Andre Miller as he adjusts to the pressure of playing in a contract year for the first time in his pro career (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that although Jimmy Vesey didn’t return to New York with the expectation of top line minutes, he’s been receiving exactly that as of late (Newsday)
- Tom Castro writes that after last year’s magical run that was sustained largely due to brilliance from Igor Shesterkin, some regression this season was to be expected (The Hockey Writers)
- Brendan Azoff highlights Adam Fox’s strong play compared to the lackluster team around him (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Iain MacIntyre argues that although the Vancouver Canucks’ placement of Roberto Luongo in their Ring of Honor is a nice gesture, the team should retire his jersey number (Sportsnet)
- RFA forward Alex Formenton is ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after he went unsigned past yesterday’s 5 PM deadline (TSN)
