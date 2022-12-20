Bantering Points: 12/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker sees now as the ideal time for the Blueshirts to reignite their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Penguins as the two teams get set to clash tonight (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that Filip Chytil could be held out of the lineup for the final two games before the Christmas break as the team stays cautious with him given his prior injury history (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points to the flood of goal scoring that the Rangers were lacking earlier in the season as a key to their ongoing winning streak (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano previews tonight’s contest against the Penguins (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff discusses the final two games New York will play before the holiday break (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Former Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from hockey (TSN)
- Evan Liu reports that the Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt (Mile High Hockey)
