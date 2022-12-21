 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/21/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: PIT 3, NYR 2 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers controlled the pace of play early on, but a pair of second period power play goals for the Penguins shifted momentum as they added an insurance goal in the third that stood as the game winner (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker commends Jaroslav Halak for the approach he’s taken as New York’s backup goalie behind Igor Shesterkin (NY Post)
  • Walker also heard that in spite of playing last night’s game without any ill effects, Filip Chytil is still feeling a type of way over the hit levied against him in Chicago (NY Post)
  • Anthony Rieber chatted with Vincent Trocheck about the return to his native Pittsburgh (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat at PPG Paints Arena (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Victor Mete was one of five victims of a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (Sportsnet)
  • The Carolina Hurricanes earned a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils to take over first place in the Metropolitan Division and hand the Devils their sixth consecutive loss (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...