Bantering Points: 12/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: PIT 3, NYR 2 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers controlled the pace of play early on, but a pair of second period power play goals for the Penguins shifted momentum as they added an insurance goal in the third that stood as the game winner (CBS)
- Mollie Walker commends Jaroslav Halak for the approach he’s taken as New York’s backup goalie behind Igor Shesterkin (NY Post)
- Walker also heard that in spite of playing last night’s game without any ill effects, Filip Chytil is still feeling a type of way over the hit levied against him in Chicago (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber chatted with Vincent Trocheck about the return to his native Pittsburgh (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat at PPG Paints Arena (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Victor Mete was one of five victims of a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (Sportsnet)
- The Carolina Hurricanes earned a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils to take over first place in the Metropolitan Division and hand the Devils their sixth consecutive loss (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...