Bantering Points: 12/22/22

By Jack McKenna
Rangers v Blues Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks cites tonight’s matchup between the Rangers and Islanders being the final one of the season series as yet another example of the league’s broken schedule format (NY Post)
  • Ethan Sears gives a preview of tonight’s game from the Islanders’ perspective (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano examines how Will Cuylle is performing in his first pro season and ponders when he might be recalled from AHL Hartford (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning Vincent Trocheck’$ performance, what the team would look like if Jeff Gorton and John David$on were still on the job, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

