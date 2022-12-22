Bantering Points: 12/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks cites tonight’s matchup between the Rangers and Islanders being the final one of the season series as yet another example of the league’s broken schedule format (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears gives a preview of tonight’s game from the Islanders’ perspective (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano examines how Will Cuylle is performing in his first pro season and ponders when he might be recalled from AHL Hartford (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning Vincent Trocheck’$ performance, what the team would look like if Jeff Gorton and John David$on were still on the job, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Dallas Stars’ forward Denis Gurianov will be stepping away from the team as he deals with a family issue (NBC Sports)
- The Ottawa Senators agreed to a four year, $18.4 million contract extension with defenseman Artem Zub (TSN)
Loading comments...