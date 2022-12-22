Game #35: New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Open Thread

For the third and final time this season, the Blueshirts are set to clash with their in-state rivals from Long Island as Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, and the rest of the New York Islanders are set to visit Madison Square Garden. The addition of the 32nd team resulted in each team seeing two of their divisional rivals only three times rather than the standard four meetings. Last year saw the Rangers play Washington and Columbus three times, while the Islanders have been designated as one of the teams to only play three times this year.

Having dropped the first two games of the season series, Gerard Gallant’s squad will be looking to avoid a season sweep at the hands of their rivals. The Rangers saw a 3-1 lead going into the third period dissipate and turn into a 4-3 regulation defeat the last time they played the Islanders, so a better effort will be needed in order to pull out a victory tonight.

Player to Watch: Jonny Brodzinski

Having established himself as the 4th line center in the time since Ryan Carpenter’s demotion to AHL Hartford, Brodzinski has been plugging away as a depth piece for the Blueshirts. Keep an eye on Brodzinski as he continues to know his role tonight.

Enjoy the game!