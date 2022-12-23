Bantering Points: 12/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, NYI 3 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers entered the final frame trailing 3-2 but managed to record a trio of goals in the third period to rally and enter their Christmas break on a high note (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that after sub-par efforts in the first two meetings with the Islanders, the Blueshirts saved their best for the season series finale (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights the top line combination of Mika Zibanejad and Artemiy Panarin and the chemistry they’ve been building since being slotted on the top line together (Newsday)
- Stephenson also discusses how Kaapo Kakko made up for his early game gaffe by tallying the game winning goal in the final minutes of the third period (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from the Rangers’ final victory before the holiday break (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Vingan dives into the most effective forward lines around the league (Sportsnet)
- Tonight’s scheduled meetings between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres as well as the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators have been postponed due to inclement weather (NHL.com)
