Bantering Points: 12/23/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Islanders v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, NYI 3 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers entered the final frame trailing 3-2 but managed to record a trio of goals in the third period to rally and enter their Christmas break on a high note (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that after sub-par efforts in the first two meetings with the Islanders, the Blueshirts saved their best for the season series finale (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights the top line combination of Mika Zibanejad and Artemiy Panarin and the chemistry they’ve been building since being slotted on the top line together (Newsday)
  • Stephenson also discusses how Kaapo Kakko made up for his early game gaffe by tallying the game winning goal in the final minutes of the third period (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from the Rangers’ final victory before the holiday break (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Vingan dives into the most effective forward lines around the league (Sportsnet)
  • Tonight’s scheduled meetings between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres as well as the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators have been postponed due to inclement weather (NHL.com)

