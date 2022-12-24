Bantering Points: 12/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how Julien Gauthier is taking advantage of the opportunity presented to him by Sammy Blais’ benching (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks offers his thoughts on the Blueshirts as the league wide holiday break officially began after last night’s games (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that New York’s recent stretch of wins has the team back in playoff position and has created strong vibes around the locker room (Newsday)
- Tom Castro makes the case for the Rangers to move on from Blais sooner rather than later (The Hockey Writers)
- Scott Blair draws some similarities between the Detroit Red Wings of the 1990s and the present day Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Luke Fox discusses Alexander Ovechkin’s chase to break the all-time goal record and how the forbidden mix of sports and politics tend to clash when Ovechkin is the subject (Sportsnet)
- Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw has been suspended two games for kneeing San Jose Sharks’ forward Evgeny Svechnikov (TSN)
