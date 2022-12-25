Wishing You A Very Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here at Blueshirt Banter. The Banter wouldn’t be the place it is without the support of this community, and we sincerely hope you enjoy the day however you decide to spend it.

Holidays can be a very tough time of the year, and after everything that has gone on over the last two years, we know that how we celebrate and reflect is much different than in years previous. We know times are tough, and life remains challenging right now.

2022, much like 2021 and 2020 before it, has been yet another challenging year full of twists and turns which have tested all of us. As we have said in the past, we are sensitive to the fact that there’s a good chance that someone reading this lost a loved one this year, and for that reason this season has been extra difficult. Please know you and everyone else who has lost someone are in our thoughts. We will get through this together.

The beautiful thing about this community is that there are so many different types of members, but we are all united by the New York Rangers. Whether you are a die-hard daily reader, a lurker, or somewhere in between, know that you are a part of this community, we are thinking about you, and we are happy to be a place for you.

There’s no good way to segue, but we sincerely hope you got some cool Rangers swag in your stocking, placed under the tree, or received from a friend or loved one. Enjoy the day however you decide to spend it, whether it be together in person, through the power of the Internet, Facetime, Zoom, Skype, etc. or by yourself.

To those who are celebrating Hanukkah, we hope you have had an enjoyable experience however you have decided to spend it. And for those who will start celebrating Kwanzaa on Monday, best wishes to you as well.

With all of that said, 2022 has been a year filled with many emotions and challenges. We understand that times are still hard for many, and we’d like to say that in times of darkness, try and look for the light wherever you can find it.

Thank you for being part of our community. Thank you for any and everything you do to make BSB the place it is. Here’s to a great 2023 for you, for those you love, for the hockey community, and for Blueshirt Banter.

With lots of well wishes, love, and support

— Joe, Mike, Tom, and BSB staff