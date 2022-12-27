Bantering Points: 12/27/22

Here are today’s news and links, as the New York Rangers return from the holiday break for an important divisional matchup tonight at home against the Washington Capitals:

Rangers News:

Mollie Walker breaks down the highs and lows of a roller-coaster season for the New York Rangers through the holiday break. (NY Post)

Our own Roberto Solis-Byxbee provides a primer on the Rangers’ prospects in the World Junior Championship (WJC) tournament that has just kicked off. (Blueshirt Banter)

Tom Castro explains how the recent pairing of Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck on the same line has been effective and helped create depth. (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL: