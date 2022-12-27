 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/27/22

By Tom Dianora
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links, as the New York Rangers return from the holiday break for an important divisional matchup tonight at home against the Washington Capitals:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker breaks down the highs and lows of a roller-coaster season for the New York Rangers through the holiday break. (NY Post)
  • Our own Roberto Solis-Byxbee provides a primer on the Rangers’ prospects in the World Junior Championship (WJC) tournament that has just kicked off. (Blueshirt Banter)
  • Tom Castro explains how the recent pairing of Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck on the same line has been effective and helped create depth. (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...