Bantering Points: 12/27/22

Here are today’s news and links, as the New York Rangers return from the holiday break for an important divisional matchup tonight at home against the Washington Capitals:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker breaks down the highs and lows of a roller-coaster season for the New York Rangers through the holiday break. (NY Post)
- Our own Roberto Solis-Byxbee provides a primer on the Rangers’ prospects in the World Junior Championship (WJC) tournament that has just kicked off. (Blueshirt Banter)
- Tom Castro explains how the recent pairing of Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck on the same line has been effective and helped create depth. (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- In line with this time of year, The Athletic offers a holiday wish list item for every NHL team. (The Athletic)
- Larry Brooks gives his thoughts on the potential NHL schedule adjustment, as well as other items around the league. (NY Post)
- While not directly involving the NHL, the aforementioned World Juniors tournament is underway, and has so far included a shocking 5-2 loss for Canada against Czechia. (TSN)
- Corey Pronman lays out a wide-ranging viewing guide for the previously-referenced WJC. (The Athletic)
Loading comments...