Game #36: Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Open Thread

For the first time this season, the New York Rangers will square off with the Washington Capitals, and they will look to prevent Alex Ovechkin from progressing in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. Washington has been on fire as of late, and are riding a 4-game win streak while also having won 9 of their last 10 overall. The Blueshirts are fresh off a victory over the New York Islanders, and 8-2-0 over their last 10.

The Rangers went 2-1-0 in three games vs. Washington last season, and after tonight they will next face their division rival on February 25th at 1:00 p.m.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

Trocheck has posted a line of 12-16-28 in 35 games this season, and historically has played well vs. the Washington Capitals. In 18 career games, Trocheck has scored 9 goals while adding 11 assists for 20 points. He’s currently playing down in the lineup, and that may create an opportunity for him to win a depth battle vs. Washington.

Enjoy the game!