Bantering Points: 12/28/22

By Jack McKenna
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: WSH 4, NYR 0 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The offense fell silent for yet another night as the Rangers fell flat in their return from the Christmas break and dropped to 1-5 in their liberty jerseys this season (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker chatted with Ben Harpur about how he managed to turn a professional tryout in AHL Hartford into the spot on the Blueshirts’ roster he currently holds today (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson details how Vincent Trocheck is starting to adjust to his new surroundings and become a major contributor for New York (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat against Washington (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

