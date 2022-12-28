Bantering Points: 12/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: WSH 4, NYR 0 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The offense fell silent for yet another night as the Rangers fell flat in their return from the Christmas break and dropped to 1-5 in their liberty jerseys this season (CBS)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Ben Harpur about how he managed to turn a professional tryout in AHL Hartford into the spot on the Blueshirts’ roster he currently holds today (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson details how Vincent Trocheck is starting to adjust to his new surroundings and become a major contributor for New York (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat against Washington (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Rory Boylen makes a handful of bold predictions as the calendar approaches 2023 (Sportsnet)
- The St. Louis Blues placed defenseman Torey Krug on long term injured reserve due to a lower body injury (NBC Sports)
