Bantering Points: 12/29/22

By Jack McKenna
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker relays word that Alexis Lafreniere is expected to skate on the fourth line tonight against Tampa Bay as Gerard Gallant has once again opted for a shake up of his forward lines (NY Post)
  • Walker also discusses the need for New York’s power play units to turn things around after a poor showing against Washington (NY Post)
  • Neil Best laments the lack of games scheduled between the Rangers and Islanders in 2023 as the teams have already completed their three game season series (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano wonders whether or not demoting Lafreniere in the lineup was a well thought out move or one of the knee jerk variety (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

