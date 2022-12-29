Bantering Points: 12/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that Alexis Lafreniere is expected to skate on the fourth line tonight against Tampa Bay as Gerard Gallant has once again opted for a shake up of his forward lines (NY Post)
- Walker also discusses the need for New York’s power play units to turn things around after a poor showing against Washington (NY Post)
- Neil Best laments the lack of games scheduled between the Rangers and Islanders in 2023 as the teams have already completed their three game season series (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano wonders whether or not demoting Lafreniere in the lineup was a well thought out move or one of the knee jerk variety (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 for violating the holiday protocols laid out in the league’s CBA (TSN)
- Ryan Dixon lists five teams that could find themselves trading for noted cabbie assaulter Patrick Kane when the trade deadline rolls around (Sportsnet)
