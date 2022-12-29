Game #37: New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Open Thread

The New York Rangers are set to return to the site of where their 2021-22 campaign ended for the first time since then. Amalie Arena in Tampa is the location of choice tonight as the Blueshirts will square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second time this season. Gerard Gallant’s squad avenged last season’s Eastern Conference Finals defeat with an opening night victory against the Lightning back in October, and they’ll look to bounce back from their wretched effort against Washington tonight.

In spite of a relatively slow start to the season, the Lightning have rebounded and currently find themselves in a playoff spot with a six point cushion over the next closest team. New York would also be in the tournament of the season ended today, but their current margin of a single point over the Islanders means they’ll need to continuing stacking W’s to give themselves some breathing room.

The poor performance against the Capitals resulted in another session of forward line jumbling for New York. Alexis Lafreniere appears to have drawn the short straw as he will skate on the 4th line tonight. Keep an eye on Lafreniere as he attempts to make the best of a rough situation.

Following today’s morning skate, it was revealed that Sammy Blais would be drawing into tonight’s lineup in favor of Alexis Lafreniere, who will be watching tonight’s action from the press box as a healthy scratch. Keep an eye on Blais as he returns to the lineup tonight.

Enjoy the game!