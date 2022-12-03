 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 12/3/22

By Jack McKenna
Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: OTT 3, NYR 2 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Another game, another backbreaking blown lead as the Rangers were less than a minute away from winning in regulation before ceding the tying goal and going on to lose in overtime (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker hears that in spite of the rough start for the team Ryan Lindgren ha stepped up as one of New York’s unsung heroes (NY Post)
  • Walker also noted that Vitali Kravtsov was able to score the first goal of his injury plagued season last night (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson points out the rut New York’s power play has been in as of late as part of the reason behind the team’s inconsistency (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

