Game# 26: Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a tough loss last night to split their home and home series with the Ottawa Senators, the Rangers will get an opportunity to rebound against the Chicago Blackhawks in an Original Six battle tonight. The days of Chicago being a league powerhouse are long gone, but they still have a few familiar faces on the roster for the time being.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are the last two players standing from Chicago’s glory days, and both players are set to enter unrestricted free agency following the season. News around Toews’ future has been few and far between, but trade rumors have been swirling around Kane since the summer, with the Rangers mentioned as a possible destination. Tonight could be an up close preview of a trade deadline target for the Blueshirts.

Player to Watch: Libor Hajek

With Zac Jones’ demotion to AHL Hartford earlier today, Hajek appears to have won the battle for the lineup spot as the #6 defenseman. Veteran Ben Harpur was recalled to the NHL to take Jones’ spot, but he’s likely to serve as a true spare defenseman only drawing in if injuries crop up. Keep an eye on Hajek tonight as he looks to assure New York’s decision makers that keeping him on the roster was the right decision.

Enjoy the game!