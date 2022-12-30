Bantering Points: 12/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: TBL 1*, NYR 1 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers and Lightning generated plenty of chances through the ends of regulation and overtime, but Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy combined to stop 84 shots as two teams played to a draw after 65:00 of game time (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that with Ben Harpur seemingly establishing himself as an everyday player, Libor Hajek once again finds himself as the team’s seventh defebseman indefinitely (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out that Alexis Lafreniere’s loss as a healthy scratch was Sammy Blais’ gain as he returned to the lineup in Lafreniere’s place (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s action at Amalie Arena (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple think$ the relation$hip between Lafreniere and the Blue$hirt$ is nearing a boiling point (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Sidney Crosby was one of 99 people named to the Order of Canada (TSN)
- Connor Bedard, the consensus #1 draft eligible prospect for the 2023 Entry Draft, recorded two goals and four assists as Canada defeated Austria 11-0 at the World Juniors (Sportsnet)
