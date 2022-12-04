Bantering Points: 12/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CHI 5, NYR 2 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Chicago had entered last night’s game having lost their previous eight, but the Rangers were unable to extend that streak to nine as their early season woes continued (CBS)
- Mollie Walker writes that the Blueshirts are unlikely to be a suitor for Patrick Kane when the trade deadline approaches if they aren’t able to win more games (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that with Zac Jones’ demotion and Ben Harpur’s recall from AHL Hartford, Libor Hajek appears to have locked up the sixth defenseman job for now (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson evaluates the strides Kaapo Kakko and Alexis LAfreniere have made in their pro careers thus far (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s embarrassing defeat (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple di$cu$$e$ how big hit$ and a pair of fight$ from Jacob Trouba weren’t enough to rally the team back from hi$ atrociou$ play on the ice (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Detroit Red Wings’ forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent surgery on his left hand and is expected to be out for six weeks (TSN)
- With a potential World Cup of Hockey in 2024 postponed, the city of Toronto has emerged as a potential host for the 2024 All-Star Weekend (Sportsnet)
