Bantering Points: 12/6/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, STL 4 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the first time this season, the Rangers rallied back from a third period deficit and earn a critical two points to end their home stand on a high note (CBS)
- Greg Joyce points out how Gerard Gallant’s decision to jumble up his forward lines midway through last night’s contest paved the way to victory (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker examines the role New York’s young players played in the victory as well as what to expect moving forward (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that in spite of missing last night’s game against the Blues, Filip Chytil is expected to travel on the upcoming road trip through Las Vegas and Denver (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his thoughts on the Blueshirts’ victory over St. Louis (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 to end Boston’s league record 14 consecutive home victories to begin a season (NBC Sports)
- Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Jakub Voracek is likely to miss the remainder of the season with ling term concussion symptoms (TSN)
