 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/6/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
St Louis Blues v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 6, STL 4 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: For the first time this season, the Rangers rallied back from a third period deficit and earn a critical two points to end their home stand on a high note (CBS)
  • Greg Joyce points out how Gerard Gallant’s decision to jumble up his forward lines midway through last night’s contest paved the way to victory (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker examines the role New York’s young players played in the victory as well as what to expect moving forward (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word that in spite of missing last night’s game against the Blues, Filip Chytil is expected to travel on the upcoming road trip through Las Vegas and Denver (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his thoughts on the Blueshirts’ victory over St. Louis (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...