Bantering Points: 12/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks gives his thoughts on the state of the Rangers as they embark on yet another road trip (NY Post)
- Greg Joyce examines both sides of the borderline legal hit Jacob Trouba threw in the midst of New York’s 5-2 loss against Chicago a few days ago (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders if the Blueshirts will be able to use Monday’s win over the Blues as a launching point to turn their season around (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple offer$ a $imilar $entiment regarding the team’$ need to build on their recent win a$ they head on the road (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Darren Dreger reports that trade discussions regarding Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Jakob Chychrun are starting to heat up (TSN)
- After being passed over for the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft by Montreal, Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal against the Canadiens (Sportsnet)
