Bantering Points: 12/7/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks gives his thoughts on the state of the Rangers as they embark on yet another road trip (NY Post)
  • Greg Joyce examines both sides of the borderline legal hit Jacob Trouba threw in the midst of New York’s 5-2 loss against Chicago a few days ago (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson ponders if the Blueshirts will be able to use Monday’s win over the Blues as a launching point to turn their season around (Newsday)
  • Arthur $taple offer$ a $imilar $entiment regarding the team’$ need to build on their recent win a$ they head on the road (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Darren Dreger reports that trade discussions regarding Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Jakob Chychrun are starting to heat up (TSN)
  • After being passed over for the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft by Montreal, Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal against the Canadiens (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

