Bantering Points: 12/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, VGK 1 (4:51 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers and Golden Knights entered the third period tied up at 1, but New York’s offense exploded in the final frame to turn the closely contested game into a rout (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that for as well as Kaapo Kakko has played overall this season, his goal last night was his first in more than two weeks (NY Post)
- Walker also points out the Kakko wasn’t the only young player to contribute to the victory as both Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere scored at 5 on 5 (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s road victory late last night (LoHud)
- Scott Blair cites the need for the Blueshirts to learn from what made them successful during last spring’s playoff run and continue to build upon it (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Buffalo Sabres’ forward Tage Thompson scored five goals during his team’s 9-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets (NBC Sports)
- Alex Ovechkin scored twice during the Washington Capital’s 4-1 over the Philadelphia Flyers to pull within 99 goals of Wayne Gretzky’s all time record (Sportsnet)
