Rangers Waive Ryan Carpenter

On today’s daily waiver wire, we see a few familiar faces. The New York Rangers have made the decision to place Ryan Carpenter on waivers.

Rooney (CAL), Benson (EDM), Kaut (COL) & Carpenter (NYR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 8, 2022

With Carpenter on waivers, and Reaves playing for a different team, this highlights a very different fourth line than the team started the season with. Carpenter was added as a supplemental fourth line player who could actually skate and play the game of hockey, but was quickly replaced by a variety of other lineups preferred by Gallant. If only the team retained Tyler Motte in his place, but if that were to happen we’d have another bottom six player playing on a top line. This does however clarify the situation on the roster a bit more as the team has an excess of players with limited spots. We’ve seen Kravtsov sit for a while now, but with the team hot off a win we can expect to see a similar roster for the next few games.