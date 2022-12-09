Game #29: New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche Open Thread

The Blueshirts are back in action tonight for a 9:00 p.m. ET start hoping to extend the Colorado Avalanche’s three-game losing streak.

Colorado is all kinds of beat-up entering this game but they still have the top power play in the league (30.3%) and remember beating the Blueshirts 3-2 on Oct. 25. The Avalanche also have more than a few players who pose serious matchup problems still in the lineup, including Cale Makar. With that said, this game poses a unique opportunity to pick up some important points on the road against an elite team that is currently not shining at its brightest. This is an opportunity the Rangers should not squander.

Igor Shesterkin leads the #NYR onto the ice for warmups here at Ball Arena. Alex Georgiev leads Colorado on. — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) December 10, 2022

Player to Watch: Mika Zibanejad

#NYR warmup lines vs. Avalanche:



Lafrenière-Zibanejad-Kakko

Panarin-Chytil-Goodrow

Kreider-Trocheck-Vesey

Blais-Brodzinski-Gauthier



Lindgren-Fox

Miller-Trouba

Hájek-Schneider



Shesterkin

Halák — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) December 10, 2022

Mika is coming off of a 3-point game in the Rangers 5-1 win over Vegas and is bringing a formidable scoring streak into tonight’s game. When Zibanejad is going, the entire offense seems to have a higher ceiling. He’s that special. The Rangers’ top center has points in 6 straight games and has been kept out of the box score just once in his last dozen appearances. He will be looking to stay red hot tonight in Colorado.

Enjoy tonight’s game.