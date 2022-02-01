Bantering Points: 2/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that after letting his team know he wasn’t happy with their effort last game, Gerard Gallant has put that in the past and is focused on tonight’s contest (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber relays word from Ryan Strome about the Blueshirts’ mindset prior to tonight’s final game before the All-Star break (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice (LoHud)
- Leen Amin highlights Mika Zibanejad as New York’s player of the week (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien hears that the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to revised COVID protocols set to go into affect following the All-Star break, with tests no longer being required for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players on a daily basis (NBC Sports)
- Travis Yost breaks down which playoff bound teams have already emerged as the cream of the crop from the pretenders (TSN)
