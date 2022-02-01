Rangers Recall Morgan Barron, Assign Gettinger, Pajuniemi, Tinordi and Reunanen to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers play against the Florida Panthers tonight in their final game before a two week break, and this afternoon they have announced some roster changes.

UPDATE: Morgan Barron has been recalled to the active roster. Tim Gettinger, Lauri Pajuniemi, Tarmo Reunanen and Jarred Tinordi have been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 1, 2022

Taxi squads will no longer be in effect after the All-Star break, and theses transaction seem like a formality than anything else.

In the case of Jarred Tinordi, the veteran defenseman cleared waivers back on January 24, and he had remained with the team instead of immediately joining the Wolf Pack. As for Lauir Pajuniemi and Tarmo Reunanen, both are players who will now get to return to Hartford’s normal rotation.

Morgan Barron switching places with Tim Gettinger, Gettinger was previously on roster while Barron was on taxi squad, is a move with financial implications. Barron has played 8 games this season, while Gettinger has only dressed for 5.

Players on the taxi squad drew an AHL salary plus an NHL per diem, but with Barron on the active roster he will be earning significantly more than if he were on the taxi squad or in Hartford. Conversely, Gettinger’s time on the roster was a way of allowing him to bank some extra bucks before his inevitable re-assignment.

Per Cap Friendly, Gettinger’s AHL salary is $75,000, and Barron’s is $70,000. Gettinger’s NHL salary is $750,000, whereas Barron’s is $925,000 with the potential to get some performance bonuses on top of his signing bonus.