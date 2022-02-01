Game #47: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

In what will be their final game for the next two weeks, the New York Rangers will conclude their homestand by hosting the Florida Panthers tonight. This will be the 3rd and final meeting between these two teams during the regular season, and tonight’s contest will serve as the rubber match of the season series. Each team has won a 4-3 decision in their own building this far, and it’s Gerard Gallant’s squad that will look to continue that trend and send his team into the break on a high note.

Just as they were entering the previous two matchups, the Panthers are rolling right now. Currently sitting atop the NHL with 69 points and a league leading +58 goal differential, it’ll take the Blueshirts’ best effort in order take another two points out of this game.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, Goodrow had found the back of the net in three consecutive games and has now established a career high of ten goals in a season. While both the Rangers and Panthers have superstars at the top of their lineups. Florida’s depth forwards have the advantage. Keep an eye on Goodrow as he looks to lead New York’s depth forwards in tonight’s festivities.

