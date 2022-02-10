Bantering Points: 2/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks details how Gerard Gallant’s presence behind the bench has allowed them to transform from the undisciplined, unorganized group coached by David Quinn for three seasons to a group fighting for the Metropolitan Division title (NY Post)
- Tom Castro believes that Barclay Goodrow should be the key piece of Gallant’s third line moving forward (The Hockey Writers)
- Brendan Azoff suggests that New York’s relatively light second half schedule will serve to benefit them as the playoffs draw closer (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple catche$ up with Brett Berard’$ performance thi$ $ea$on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Dan Ryan reports that Boston Bruins’ forward Brad Marchand has been suspended six games following a late game altercation with Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry earlier in the week (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
- Eric Engels argues that for what Martin St Louis lacks in coaching experience, he more than make up for in respect from the members of the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room he’s about to walk in and serve as interim head coach for (Sportsnet)
