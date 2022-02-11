Bantering Points: 2/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker examines where certain members within the organization currently fit in the race for their respective individual awards (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano poses five questions the Blueshirts will have to answer as the second half of the season approaches (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three players on the Winnipeg Jets the Rangers could look to acquire ahead of the trade deadline (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple goe$ in-depth on Brennan Othmann’$ fir$t po$t draft $ea$on and the forward $tep$ he’$ taken in hi$ development $ince being $elected 16th overall la$t July (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes have officially reached an agreement with Arizona State University to share their stadium for home games for at least the next three seasons (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
