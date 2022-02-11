 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/11/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today's news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker examines where certain members within the organization currently fit in the race for their respective individual awards (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano poses five questions the Blueshirts will have to answer as the second half of the season approaches (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel lists three players on the Winnipeg Jets the Rangers could look to acquire ahead of the trade deadline (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple goe$ in-depth on Brennan Othmann’$ fir$t po$t draft $ea$on and the forward $tep$ he’$ taken in hi$ development $ince being $elected 16th overall la$t July (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

