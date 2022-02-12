Bantering Points: 2/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson examines the impact of Kaapo Kakko’s upper body injury that will keep him out for at least the next month (Newsday)
- Brian Abate reminisces on Chris Kreider’s journey from busting onto the NHL scene straight out of Boston College to the all-star caliber play he has become (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy argues that while Mark Stone’s injury may appear dire for the Vegas Golden Knights, it could be exactly what they need to perform the necessary salary cap gymnastics to activate Jack Eichel once he returns to game shape (NBC Sports)
- Boston Bruins’ forward Brad Marchand will appeal the six game suspension he received for his antics near the end of his team’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week (TSN)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Sean Couturier will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing back surgery (Sportsnet)
