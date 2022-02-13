 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/13/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks hears that the Blueshirts were appreciative of their time away from the rink as they finally got back to practice (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker examines New York’s options for replacing Kaapo Kakko now that the Finnish winger is out indefinitely (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word from Adam Fox as he gets set to return to the Rangers’ lineup after missing three games prior to the break (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano ponders whether or not the team’s deficiencies at five on five will come back to haunt them sooner rather than later (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel lists three players the Blueshirts could look to acquire from the Ottawa Senators (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
  • The Winnipeg Jets will be allowed to host full capacity crowds at home games starting Wednesday as the province of Manitoba begins lifting COVID-19 restrictions (Sportsnet)
  • The Montreal Canadiens acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock (TSN)

