Bantering Points: 2/13/22

Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks hears that the Blueshirts were appreciative of their time away from the rink as they finally got back to practice (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker examines New York’s options for replacing Kaapo Kakko now that the Finnish winger is out indefinitely (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Adam Fox as he gets set to return to the Rangers’ lineup after missing three games prior to the break (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano ponders whether or not the team’s deficiencies at five on five will come back to haunt them sooner rather than later (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three players the Blueshirts could look to acquire from the Ottawa Senators (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- The Winnipeg Jets will be allowed to host full capacity crowds at home games starting Wednesday as the province of Manitoba begins lifting COVID-19 restrictions (Sportsnet)
- The Montreal Canadiens acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock (TSN)
