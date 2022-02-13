Zac Jones called up from Hartford

Zac Jones is back in New York. The Rangers just announced that they have recalled the 21-year-old defenseman from the Hartford Wolf Pack. The left-handed d-man was the 68th overall pick (3rd round) of the 2019 Draft.

UPDATE: Zac Jones has been recalled from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 13, 2022

In six games with the Rangers this season, Jones has an assist and has averaged 13:56 TOI/GP. Last season, in 10 GP with the Blueshirts, Jones made an impression with four assists, 12 iSOG, and a power-play point.

This season, in the AHL, Jones has four goals and 14 assists in 27 GP to lead all Wolf Pack defenders in scoring. Tarmo Reunanen trails him by a single point (17) but has played in two more games. Where Jones fits into this team in the future is a big question, so every look he gets at the NHL level is definitely worth paying attention to. Patrik Nemeth remaining sidelined is a big opportunity for Jones and the other young d-men to make a mark on this team.

#NYR In regards to Patrik Nemeth, who missed the last 5 games before the break for personal reasons, Gallant said "we're not sure he's back yet."



"He's coming, he's not in the lineup yet for Tuesday for sure. We're going to take our time with him." — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 12, 2022

The Rangers will next play on Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. against the Boston Bruins at the Garden. They haven’t played since Feb. 1, when they defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 at MSG.