Zac Jones called up from Hartford

Jones is back on Broadway

By Mike Murphy
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Zac Jones is back in New York. The Rangers just announced that they have recalled the 21-year-old defenseman from the Hartford Wolf Pack. The left-handed d-man was the 68th overall pick (3rd round) of the 2019 Draft.

In six games with the Rangers this season, Jones has an assist and has averaged 13:56 TOI/GP. Last season, in 10 GP with the Blueshirts, Jones made an impression with four assists, 12 iSOG, and a power-play point.

This season, in the AHL, Jones has four goals and 14 assists in 27 GP to lead all Wolf Pack defenders in scoring. Tarmo Reunanen trails him by a single point (17) but has played in two more games. Where Jones fits into this team in the future is a big question, so every look he gets at the NHL level is definitely worth paying attention to. Patrik Nemeth remaining sidelined is a big opportunity for Jones and the other young d-men to make a mark on this team.

The Rangers will next play on Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. against the Boston Bruins at the Garden. They haven’t played since Feb. 1, when they defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 at MSG.

