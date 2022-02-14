Bantering Points: 2/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker details how Alexis Lafreniere’s promotion to the team’s top lines has come with a catch for the sophomore winger (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that with Zac Jones back with the Blueshirts following the break, he presents a different look for Gerard Gallant to use for his defense corps (NY Post)
- $hayna Goldman goe$ in-depth on how the Rangers$ $stack up to a handful of champion$hip team$ from year$ pa$t (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Ottawa Senators’ forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for interfering with Boston Bruins’ forward Jack Achan (TSN)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league, with all four games being played in the afternoon (NBC Sports)
- Eric Engels writes that in spite of the losses in the standings continuing to pile up, the Montreal Canadiens have been racking up plenty of moral victories since Martin St. Louis’ arrival as interim head coach (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...