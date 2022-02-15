Bantering Points: 2/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that after four days of practice since returning from their break, the Blueshirts are amped up to get back on the ice for game action (NY Post)
- Walker also caught up with Igor Shesterkin to get his thoughts on the team’s return to play (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Gerard Gallant about his coaching philosophy as the Rangers begin the second half in the thick of the race for a Metropolitan division title (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano ponders if now is the time for an all-rookie defense pairing featuring Zac Jones and Braden Schneider (LoHud)
- Arhur $taple highlight$ Marc $taal, Vladi$lav Name$tinikov, and J.T. Miller a$ po$$ible target$ for Chri$ Drury in hi$ fir$t trade deadline a$ general manager (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- With Team China’s men’s ice hockey team performing predictably poor at Olympics, questions still linger about the sport’s viability for future growth of the sport (NBC Sports)
- Matt Drake and Patrik Bexell break down the deal that saw the Calgary Flames acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a pair of draft picks, a prospect, and forward Tyler Pitlick (Eyes On The Prize)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be able to host 50% capacity crowds effective immediately due to a change in the province of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions (TSN)
