Game #48: Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After the All-Star break and an additional week of what was originally scheduled to be the Olympic break kept the Blueshirts away from game action, the team is finally set to get back on the ice tonight. It’ll be an Original Six matchup with the Boston Bruins, although this iteration of the Bruins will be significantly different from the one that the Rangers squared off with eight teams as MassMutual East Division rivals last season.

Brad Marchand will not participate in this game, as tonight’s contest will be the third of a six game suspension he’s currently serving for going berserk at the end of Boston’s game against Pittsburgh a week ago. Tuukka Rask will also not be playing, as the Bruins’ longtime stalwart in net announced his retirement earlier this month after an unsuccessful comeback from offseason hip surgery.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

After missing the final few games prior to the break, Fox has returned from injured reserve in time for tonight’s game against Boston. Squaring off against fellow Long Island native and young phenom defenseman Charlie McAvoy, look for Fox to make his presence felt in his return to the lineup.

Enjoy the game!