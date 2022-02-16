Bantering Points: 2/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 1*, BOS 1 (5:14 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: While the effort was better than it generally was prior to the break, the Rangers still earned the outcome they earned thanks to a herculean effort out of Igor Shesterkin (CBS)
- Mollie Walker believes that with the playoff push coming into greater focus, Barclay Goodrow’s value is about to demonstrate itself (NY Post)
- Walker also points out that when given an opportunity to shine such as last night, K’Andre Miller embraced the spotlight (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders whether the extended break the Blueshirts had could allow them to load up Igor Shesterkin on starts down the stretch (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three potential replacements for Ryan Strome should the Rangers move on from him after the seasons (The Hockey Writers)
- Grazel also sees Kaapo Kakko’s extended absence as a prime opportunity for Alexis Lafreniere to shine (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Ryan Quigley relays word that Team USA has been knocked out of the Olympics following a 3-2 shootout defeat against Team Slovakia in the quarterfinal round (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
