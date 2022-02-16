 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/16/22

By Jack McKenna
Boston Bruins v New York Rangers Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 1*, BOS 1 (5:14 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: While the effort was better than it generally was prior to the break, the Rangers still earned the outcome they earned thanks to a herculean effort out of Igor Shesterkin (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker believes that with the playoff push coming into greater focus, Barclay Goodrow’s value is about to demonstrate itself (NY Post)
  • Walker also points out that when given an opportunity to shine such as last night, K’Andre Miller embraced the spotlight (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson ponders whether the extended break the Blueshirts had could allow them to load up Igor Shesterkin on starts down the stretch (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel lists three potential replacements for Ryan Strome should the Rangers move on from him after the seasons (The Hockey Writers)
  • Grazel also sees Kaapo Kakko’s extended absence as a prime opportunity for Alexis Lafreniere to shine (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

