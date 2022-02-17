Report: Patrik Nemeth Placed on Injured Reserve

Patrik Nemeth has been placed on injured reserve according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Update: Mollie Walker has reported the placement on IR is due to lingering effects of COVID-19.

“Team policy prevents the Rangers from disclosing the reason, but it is believed that Nemeth is dealing with lingering effects from his bout with COVID-19 in late December.”

Nemeth has appeared in 38 games with the New York Rangers this season with his last appearance coming against the Arizona Coyotes on January 22. He skated 14:31 in the Blueshirts’ 7-3 victory.

This year started with Nemeth playing in every game in calendar year 2021, but since January he’s been in and out of the lineup. Nemeth entered the COVID protocol during the Christmas break, was listed as day-to-day on January 2, and moved to the non-roster list on January 4. He missed the next three games for personal reasons, did not dress on January 8, and then played in the next six games for the Rangers.

Nemeth was also scratched on January 24, and was once again added to the non-roster list for personal reasons on January 27. Nemeth returned from the non-roster list as a healthy scratch on February 15 vs. the Boston Bruins, and once again he’s off the active roster.

*Editor’s note: this story has been updated to reflect additional reporting on Nemeth’s placement on IR.