Bantering Points: 2/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce notes that Zac Jones and Braden Schneider are hoping they can find the success Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren found when they were first set up as defensive partners two seasons ago (NY Post)
- Joyce also sees Filip Chytil’s high impact game in his return to the lineup as a sign of things to come (NY Post)
- Tab Bamford relays word from Pierre LeBrun that as the trade deadline draws near, the Montreal Canadiens could be a team that ends up making a trade with the Blueshirts (Elite Sports NY)
- Arthur $taple li$t$ five thing$ to watch as the $tretch run begin$ for Gerard Gallant’$ $quad (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Darren Dreger reports that Cody Eakin, Robert Hagg, and Colin Miller could all find themselves on the move out of Buffalo by the time the trade deadline arrives (TSN)
- While Sidney Crosby’s 500th career goal will go down as a tremendous accomplishment, Pittsburgh’s superstar forward’s legacy goes far beyond finding the back of the net (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...