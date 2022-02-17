Rangers vs Red Wings: Detroit Flies Too High for New York in 3-2 Loss

The Rangers faced off against the Red Wings in their rescheduled matchup this Thursday evening. The game also featured Marc Staal’s first return to the Garden since he was traded by the team in 2020.

For the second game in a row, the contest’s decision required not only overtime but a shootout as well. This was a very up and down game for the Blueshirts as they played much of the game fast and loose and traded opportunities with an inarguably lesser Red Wings team, at least according to the standings. The Rangers never held the lead during the night, but were able to make it interesting before falling to Detroit in the shootout.

1st Period

Troy Stecher (1) - Adam Erne (7) - 2:18

Early on in the game Shesterkin was tested and came up with a few clutch saves for the Blueshirts, however it was a deflection off of his own team that led to the first goal of the night.

The Red Wings got the puck in deep and Adam Erne won a battle in the corner against Schneider and Chytil. He got the puck to the point where Stecher wasted no time in throwing the puck on net. Zac Jones was tying up Sam Gagner in front as the puck ricocheted off of his right leg and directly into the net past Igor who never saw it.

2nd Period

K’Andre Miller (4) - Barclay Goodrow (11) - 12:18

Goodrow with a hard fought face off win in the offensive zone got the puck cleanly back to Miller at the blue line. K’andre immediately using Panarin as a pick, rushed past Staal down the left boards deep into the zone. He feigned a juke towards the front of the net but used his long reach and speed to tuck the puck into the back of the net just before Greiss could get there. Perhaps the best wrap around goal in recent history, it’s so nice you must watch it twice.

Dylan Larkin (26) - Danny DeKeyser (4) & Moritz Seider (30) - 13:48

While the crowd was still settling down from the Rangers recently tying the game, the Red Wings came right back with one of their own. Detroit was able to keep the puck in the offensive zone and maintained possession, they began cycling the puck and Seider slid the puck over to DeKeyser at the left point. Now whether this was a set play or sheer luck you can decide, but DeKeyser got off a shot well wide of the net but with a fortuitous bounce it landed right on Larkin’s stick in front. He was able to put it in off Shesterkin’s glove for his team leading 26th goal of the season.

3rd Period

Mika Zibanejad (19) - Adam Fox (41) & Artemiy Panarin (40) PPG - 11:51

About halfway through the third period the referees refrained from penalizing Givani Smith for a dangerous hit on Gauthier, and then even put Detroit on the Power Play by calling Roughing on Dryden Hunt during the skirmish that ensued after. Shortly after these questionable calls, and amidst the chanting and jeering from the crowd on the officiating, the Rangers were given their first Power Play of the game.

Givani Smith & Dryden Hunt drop the gloves after Givani hit Gauthier from behind.



Detroit somehow ends up with a power play. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qIN1Ar0fWK — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 18, 2022

While the score sheet won’t reflect it, Shesterkin absolutely deserves some recognition for starting this play. He was able to make a perfect pass to Zibanejad high in the neutral zone that allowed the Rangers to enter the offensive zone and set up quite easily. Panarin, who was on the right side of the boards got the puck to Fox on the point who saw Zibanejad hovering near the top of the left circle. Before the puck even left Fox’s stick, Zibanejad was winding up and he was able to connect and send a rocket right into the net that Greiss had no chance on stopping.

Mika Zibanejad ties it up for the Rangers with a booming power play one-time rip! What a shot from Zibanejad!#NYR pic.twitter.com/uNuDxxduDF — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 18, 2022

Shootout

This game needed extra time to be decided and the teams traded grade A chances as the five minutes of overtime ticked by. We then went to a shootout as overtime was simply not enough. Lucas Raymond set the stage and scored in the first round, but was quickly tied as Mika Zibanejad deked Greiss right out of the crease.

The goalies made consecutive saves and in the fifth round Ryan Strome was sent out on to the ice. He came in wide and avoided the poke check from a sprawling Greiss, and for a brief moment the game appeared to be won by the Blueshirts. Unfortunately, the story doesn’t end there as Strome missed the wide open net. While he may get a lot of flack for missing the net occasionally, this particular instance and angle is indeed a lot more challenging than it may seem.

Detroit then sent out Pius Suter who was able to capitalize and secure the victory for the Red Wings, as Chytil couldn’t quite beat Greiss in the game’s last shootout attempt. Following tonight’s lackluster performance, the Rangers will look to recuperate and prepare for their road game against the Ottawa Senators Sunday afternoon.