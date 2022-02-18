Bantering Points: 2/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: DET 2*, NYR 2 (5:09 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After a back and forth affair throughout the game, the Rangers and Red Wings played to a draw after 65:00 of hockey (CBS)
- Larry Brooks details how the Blueshirts are still evaluating Filip Chytil in their attempts to discover his true potential (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from a few of New York’s younger players that have all but assured they’ll be making their playoff debuts when the regular season comes to a close (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last nights contest (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff argues that when Patrik Nemeth returns off the injured reserve list, he shouldn’t immediately return to the lineup (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro details how the 2022 trade deadline could be an opportunity to reopen the wound left by the Ryan McDonagh trade of the 2018 deadline (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Montreal Canadiens have hired Vincent Lecavalier and Nikolai Bobrov to their hockey operations department (TSN)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres unveiled the jerseys they’ll be wearing for the 2022 Heritage Classic (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
