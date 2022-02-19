Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game: How to Watch

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal game will be played this evening, and the Russian Olympic Committee is attempting to win the gold medal for the second consecutive Olympics after they advanced to the final via a shootout victory over Sweden.

Anton Slepyshev scored in the first period to make it 1-0, but Anton Lander tied the game 1-1 for Sweden in the third period. The shootout took eight rounds with New Jersey Devils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk scoring the deciding goal.

SHOOTOUT WINNER

Men's Hockey Semifinal

ARSENI GRITSYUK (#NJDevils)

2-1 ROC pic.twitter.com/mbB6QDbsVd — This is the KHL (@KHLreplays) February 18, 2022

Finland defeated Slovakia with Sakari Manninen opening the scoring in the first period. In the final minute of play Slovakia pulled their goalie, but Harri Pesonen scored to seal the 2-0 victory. They are looking to capture their first gold medal for the first time ever, after previously capturing the silver medal in 1988 and 2006.

Earlier today Slovakia took home the bronze medal, their first-ever medal in men’s hockey, Prior to that, Slovakia’s best finish at the Olympics was fourth-place after losing the 2010 bronze medal game to Finland.

Juraj Slafkovský, who is presumed to be a top pick in the upcoming draft, opened the scoring in the second period to give Slovakia a 1-0 lead, and he’d also scored the team’s third goal of the game with an empty-netter at time was dwindling down. Slovakia added an additional empty-netter, and defeated Sweden 4-0.

How to Watch

The gold medal game is scheduled to air live on USA Network, but are also available for viewing via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. If you are also someone who likes to wager (if so, please do responsibly) you can use DraftKings Sportsbook depending on where you live.

Game Time

Saturday, February 19, 2022

ROC vs. Finland | 11:10 p.m. EST

This should be a very good game considering the distribution of former NHL players on each roster, and the amount of professional players from the various European leagues in general.

Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen of Finland are the active leaders in points and points per game, with ROC’s current leading scorer being Nikita Gusev with a line of 0-5-5.

Between the pipes for Finland will be Harri Säteri who is 4-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average, and a .965 save percentage. For ROC it will be Ivan Fedotov who is 4-1-0 with a 1.53 goals against average, and a .944 save percentage.

Former New York Rangers In Action

ROC: Artem Anisimov (2008-2012)

Enjoy the gold medal game!