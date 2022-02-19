 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/19/22

By Jack McKenna
Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks points to Igor Shesterkin’s rise as the undisputed #1 netminder in New York as the source of Alexandar Georgiev’s inevitable departure (NY Post)
  • Brooks also believes that with K’Andre Miller’s ascension into a reliable defenseman, the Rangers can’t afford to bring in a player that could push Miller back down the depth chart (NY Post)
  • Brian Abate highlights Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow as players that will need to do more so long as Kaapo Kakko remains sidelined (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz relays word that commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the six game suspension handed to Boston Bruins’ forward Brad Marchand last week (NBC Sports)
  • Eric Francis previews the atmosphere in Calgary tonight, where Mark Giordano will make his return to the the city and play as a visitor against the Flames for the first time (Sportsnet)
  • Fans attending Toronto Maple Leafs home games will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting March 1st (TSN)

