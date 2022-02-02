Bantering Points: 2/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, FLA 2 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another multi-goal effort from Chris Kreider along with another Herculean performance from Igor Shesterkin carried the Blueshirts past the Panthers and earned them a season series win against Florida (CBS)
- Larry Brooks argues that Alexis Lafreniere’s recent emergence allows the Blueshirts to be more open minded about how they want to approach the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker pinpoints Shesterkin’s save that led directly to the game winning goal as a key moment of last night’s game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even though last night’s win was the 300th of Gerard Gallant’s career as a head coach, the Blueshirts’ bench boss didn’t think much of it (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his thoughts on last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The Arizona Coyotes have made it known that they are willing to use their excess cap space to help other teams facilitate trades in exchange for future assets (TSN)
Loading comments...