Bantering Points: 2/2/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: FEB 01 Panthers at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, FLA 2 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Another multi-goal effort from Chris Kreider along with another Herculean performance from Igor Shesterkin carried the Blueshirts past the Panthers and earned them a season series win against Florida (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks argues that Alexis Lafreniere’s recent emergence allows the Blueshirts to be more open minded about how they want to approach the trade deadline (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker pinpoints Shesterkin’s save that led directly to the game winning goal as a key moment of last night’s game (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that even though last night’s win was the 300th of Gerard Gallant’s career as a head coach, the Blueshirts’ bench boss didn’t think much of it (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his thoughts on last night’s victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

