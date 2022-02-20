 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/20/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Steve Serby sat down for a Q&A session with K’Andre Miller to discuss his football playing past, his relationship with his mother, and more (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker highlights Braden Schneider’s growth as an NHL player since making his debut earlier this season (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson sees the upcoming trade deadline as the Blueshirts’ first opportunity to be buyers rather than sellers since the rebuild began (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick (Pension Plan Puppets)
  • Dallas Stars’ forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to squirting water at Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Mackenzie Entwistle while sitting on the bench (TSN)
  • James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)

